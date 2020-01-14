KP Law Minister, lawyers discuss amendments in civil laws

Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan Tuesday presided a meeting with lawyers and discussed amendments introduced by the provincial government in civil laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan Tuesday presided a meeting with lawyers and discussed amendments introduced by the provincial government in civil laws.

Representatives of the lawyers were led by President, Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi.

During the meeting it was decided that amendments to the civil code would be discussed in detail and assured that the provincial government would seriously consider the legitimate demands and concerns of the lawyers' community regarding the amendments.

After assurance, lawyers said they would hold a general body meeting today (Wednesday) to take decision regarding their ongoing strike.

The meeting also decided the constitution of two committees comprising of the representatives of government and lawyers to address concerns regarding the amendments with mutual consensus in the best public interest.

On the occasion, the law minister informed that no compromise will be made on the reforms of the laws aimed to provide cheap and prompt justice to the common man. He said that final decision on reforms will be made very soon with mutual understanding and cooperation.

Sultan Mohammad Khan said that strike is no solution to any problem and it affects the provision of justice to public.

Members of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Abbottabad Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association, other lawmakers, Secretary Law Masood Ahmed and Advocate General Shamil Butt were among the participants.