KP Law minister pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has urged upon the public to raise their voice for their rights and wherever they see any kind of corruption, any flaw or injustice especially in

the government departments stand up against it.

Silence on such issues is tantamount to injustice on oneself, he added.

This he stressed while talking to the patients and their families on the occasion of his surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat last night along-with the Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA.

The Law Minister and the Chairman DDAC Kohat made a detailed visit to various wards of the hospital including the emergency and the Pharmacy and apprised themselves about the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He also inquired about the medical facilities and the behavior of the medical staff from the patients and their relatives.

The Law Minister declared that anyone who receives government salary must have to serve otherwise he will have to go home and there will be no concession with anyone in this respect. He announced that he will make at least 2 surprised visits to the hospitals every month and ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the public.

Describing the cleanliness of the hospital, especially, of the washrooms, as unsatisfactory, the minister directed its immediate improvement.