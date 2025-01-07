KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has reiterated the pledge to spare no moment in improving the life standard of the people of his constituency and projects of collective interest will be started on priority basis.

This he said while talking to the people of his electorate on the eve of his visit to Shadi Khel and Kamal Khel areas here on Tuesday along-with Daud Shah Afridi MPA.

He, on this occasion, reviewed in detail the ongoing development works in the area, especially the cleaning and ongoing repairs of the Canal.

He on the spot issued directions to the authorities concerned to restore the said canal to its original condition.

With completion of the canal, 800 acres of land will be under cultivation, he said, adding that a new canal will be constructed for another 2000 acres of land.

The Law Minister directed the Irrigation Department to speed up the restoration and repair work of the canal and ensure its timely completion without compromise on its quality of work. He maintained that special attention is being given to the irrigation sector to bring maximum barren land under cultivation in the area. He further said, he will not make any such promise to the people that cannot be fulfilled.

