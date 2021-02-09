UrduPoint.com
KP Law Minister Resigns After Alleged Appearance In Video

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Law Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa, Sultan Mahmood Khan on Tuesday resigned from his portfolio due to his alleged appearance in video circulating on a social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Law Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa, Sultan Mahmood Khan on Tuesday resigned from his portfolio due to his alleged appearance in video circulating on a social media.

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in a tweet said that " As chief executive of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, I have asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside and resign due to his alleged appearance in a video released on social media, to clear his name . We will, as per vision of Prime Minister, uphold highest standards of accountability and transparency in this province".

Sultan Mahmood Khan in his resignation said that " due to a video that is being circulated on media today, in which my name has also cropped up and bring mentioned, I feel it is my moral duty and obligation to withdraw from cabinet and offer my resignation".

He said that as a committed team member of Chief Minister and a follower of Prime Minister , Imran Khan , it was an honour and privilege to serve in KP cabinet.

" I unconditionally offer myself for any inquiry of any kind. I am confident that justice will be done and I will be able to clear my name".

