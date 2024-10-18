Open Menu

KP Law Minister Solves Drinking Water Issue In Khushal Garh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KP Law Minister solves drinking water issue in Khushal Garh

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the journey of promises to fulfillment is successfully in progress, hoping that every promise made to the people will be honored in letter and spirit.

Minister Law in his statement here on Friday, said that during his visit to Union Council Khushal Garh along with the Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal last month, he promised the revival and solarization of the Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat water supply scheme which remained closed for a long time.

The promise, he said, has been fulfilled today.

The said water supply scheme has been solarized and the main line has been spread while work on distribution will start in the next phase, he maintained.

Chairman Union Council Khushal Garh Sabir Aziz Awan, other members of UC, and the people of Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat have thanked the Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Shahryar Afridi MNA and Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal who as per their commitment permanently resolved the long-standing drinking water problem of the area.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Law Minister Visit Progress Aftab Alam Afridi

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

1 hour ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

1 hour ago
 PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

15 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

15 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

15 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan