KP Law Minister Solves Drinking Water Issue In Khushal Garh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the journey of promises to fulfillment is successfully in progress, hoping that every promise made to the people will be honored in letter and spirit.
Minister Law in his statement here on Friday, said that during his visit to Union Council Khushal Garh along with the Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal last month, he promised the revival and solarization of the Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat water supply scheme which remained closed for a long time.
The promise, he said, has been fulfilled today.
The said water supply scheme has been solarized and the main line has been spread while work on distribution will start in the next phase, he maintained.
Chairman Union Council Khushal Garh Sabir Aziz Awan, other members of UC, and the people of Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat have thanked the Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Shahryar Afridi MNA and Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal who as per their commitment permanently resolved the long-standing drinking water problem of the area.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naval Chief visits Italy, participates Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium2 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pakistani cricket squad on victory12 minutes ago
-
Four including two attackers killed in fresh Kurram firing12 minutes ago
-
'We are back': PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first home Test after long52 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call1 hour ago
-
Bannu police repulse attack on check post1 hour ago
-
Unannounced loadshedding, gas pressure issues resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in two operations1 hour ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik1 hour ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two1 hour ago
-
Crackdown launched on quacks in S.Waziristan Lower2 hours ago
-
Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani2 hours ago