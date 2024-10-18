KP Law Minister solves drinking water issue in Khushal Garh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the journey of promises to fulfillment is successfully in progress, hoping that every promise made to the people will be honored in letter and spirit.

Minister Law in his statement here on Friday, said that during his visit to Union Council Khushal Garh along with the Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal last month, he promised the revival and solarization of the Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat water supply scheme which remained closed for a long time.

The promise, he said, has been fulfilled today.

The said water supply scheme has been solarized and the main line has been spread while work on distribution will start in the next phase, he maintained.

Chairman Union Council Khushal Garh Sabir Aziz Awan, other members of UC, and the people of Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat have thanked the Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Shahryar Afridi MNA and Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal who as per their commitment permanently resolved the long-standing drinking water problem of the area.

