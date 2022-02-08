UrduPoint.com

KP Law Reforms Committee Reviews Progress On Reformation Of CrPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:07 PM

KP law reforms committee reviews progress on reformation of CrPC

A meeting regarding law reforms held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed progress so far made on reforms in Criminal Procedure Code in detail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding law reforms held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed progress so far made on reforms in Criminal Procedure Code in detail.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Advocate General Shumail Butt, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the various aspects of the proposed reforms in Criminal Procedure Code and it was told that the provincial government had completed most of the work on necessary reforms in CrPC whereas a strategy was also being prepared for the implementation of those reforms in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that dispensation of speedy justice to the general public was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the provincial government was serious to this effect.

He said that reforms in CrPC were the dire need of hour to ensure easy access of the common man to justice.

The chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to lead the overall process of reforms adding that the entire process of reforms in CrPC be finalized within a month time period.

Underlining the need for consultation with all stakeholders in the reforms process, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure full scale consultation with all relevant stakeholder including judiciary and lawyers in finalizing the reforms process.

He said that the provincial government would provide all the required financial resources on priority for the implementation of reforms adding that the ultimate goal was to ensure dispensation of speedy, justice to the people for which the government was making sincere efforts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Man Progress Lead Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali Criminals All Government Top

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 63828 cusecs water

IRSA releases 63828 cusecs water

59 seconds ago
 Jan Jamali condoles on death of Sadiq Sanjarani's ..

Jan Jamali condoles on death of Sadiq Sanjarani's grandmother

1 minute ago
 CPEC to enhance Pakistan's manufacturing industry: ..

CPEC to enhance Pakistan's manufacturing industry: Global Times

1 minute ago
 DC holds open court to address public grievances

DC holds open court to address public grievances

1 minute ago
 Stock markets steady, oil prices fall

Stock markets steady, oil prices fall

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ..

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track 'injustice'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>