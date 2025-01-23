KP lawmaker highlights journalists' role in promotion of sports development in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Member KP Assembly Rajab Ali Abbasi on Thursday said that public representatives are making continuous efforts to develop Abbottabad with provincial government support.

Addressing the Abbottabad Union of Journalists' Sports Gala ceremony, Abbasi highlighted the critical role of journalists in highlighting societal issues and emphasized the importance of sports in creating a healthy community.

He also announced plans to provide opportunities for talented youth and praised the recent approval of a state-of-the-art gymnasium in Abbottabad.

Abbasi underscored the challenging nature of journalism and journalists' critical role in highlighting societal issues.

The event showcased the importance of sports in creating a healthy society and alleviating mental stress.

Various competitive games including cricket, rope pulling, badminton, carrom, and racing demonstrated journalists' sporting spirit and community engagement.

Recognizing outstanding performances, Abbasi presented trophies, shields, and medals to participants.

Young journalist Sardar Tauqir received a special cash prize for his notable achievements across multiple sports disciplines.

Abbasi also pledged to work towards establishing a media colony for Abbottabad journalists, similar to facilities in other major cities, reinforcing the provincial government's commitment to supporting local media professionals.