Open Menu

KP Lawmaker Highlights Journalists' Role In Promotion Of Sports Development In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KP lawmaker highlights journalists' role in promotion of sports development in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Member KP Assembly Rajab Ali Abbasi on Thursday said that public representatives are making continuous efforts to develop Abbottabad with provincial government support.

Addressing the Abbottabad Union of Journalists' Sports Gala ceremony, Abbasi highlighted the critical role of journalists in highlighting societal issues and emphasized the importance of sports in creating a healthy community.

He also announced plans to provide opportunities for talented youth and praised the recent approval of a state-of-the-art gymnasium in Abbottabad.

Abbasi underscored the challenging nature of journalism and journalists' critical role in highlighting societal issues.

The event showcased the importance of sports in creating a healthy society and alleviating mental stress.

Various competitive games including cricket, rope pulling, badminton, carrom, and racing demonstrated journalists' sporting spirit and community engagement.

Recognizing outstanding performances, Abbasi presented trophies, shields, and medals to participants.

Young journalist Sardar Tauqir received a special cash prize for his notable achievements across multiple sports disciplines.

Abbasi also pledged to work towards establishing a media colony for Abbottabad journalists, similar to facilities in other major cities, reinforcing the provincial government's commitment to supporting local media professionals.

Recent Stories

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

17 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

29 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

31 minutes ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

38 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

53 minutes ago
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan