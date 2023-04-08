Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KP Lawyers Demand Full Court To Decide Punjab, KP Election Case After Justice Athar Minallah's Dissenting Note

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KP lawyers demand full court to decide Punjab, KP election case after Justice Athar Minallah's dissenting note

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The senior lawyers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday demanded the formation of a full court to decide KP and Punjab assemblies election case after the dissenting note of senior judge of the supreme court, Justice Athar Minallah.

They said that Justice Athar Minallah has raised serious questions and the formation of a full court was now inevitable to clear all the issues and controversies related to the case.

Gohar Rehman Khattak, former President of Peshawar Bar Council and member Peshawar High Court Bar Association told APP that the observations passed by Justice Athar Minallah was of serious nature and demanded the formation of a full court comprising all judges of the Supreme Court to remove the prevailing confusion in this high profile case.

He said that Justice Minallah has agreed with Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who penned the dissenting note in the suo motu case. He said the courts should show extreme restraint in matters which involve political stakeholders.

He said it was also in the interest of SC to make a review of the high profile case and give full opportunities to all political parties including PDM, PTI and Election Commission of Pakistan in full court.

Esa Khan, former Advocate General KP said that full court was the best solution to address all the issues raised by Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

He said Justice Athar Minallah also questioned the move to dissolve provincial assemblies and asked if such conduct is in consonance with the scheme of constitutional democracy.

Esa Khan said that Justice Athar Minallah has confirmed that the Supreme Court's suo motu of delay of Punjab and KP election was dismissed by 4-3 judges. He said that the intent of the political party that dissolved the assemblies should also be critically examined.

He said political parties should address political problems through dialogue and inside the Parliament rather than bringing it to courts. He said that political unity was required for a transparent and free election. Without political dialogue and unity, he said elections in KP and Punjab would be unproductive. Would PTI accept the election results if it lost the polls in Punjab, he questioned.

He underscored the need for immediate initiation of political dialogue among the government and PDM imperative to take the country out of economic and political challenges.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Suo Motu Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Lawyers All Government Best Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

2 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

3 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.