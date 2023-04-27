UrduPoint.com

KP Leaders Demand Elections For Four Provincial Assemblies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KP leaders demand elections for four provincial assemblies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Acting President and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Thursday chaired an important meeting of provincial officials in which important decisions were taken regarding the national and provincial situation and party affairs.

KP leaders expressed concern over separate elections and demanded elections for the four provincial assemblies.

The meeting instructed party organizations to prepare for the elections and start the campaign in that regard.

It also decided to celebrate Labor Day in all districts of KP.

Senator Rubina Khalid criticized Imran Khan's aim to spread chaos in the country and demanded investigations into the billion Tree tsunami, the Malam Jabba scandal.

"The demand of PPP KP is that NAB and other provincial accountability institutions should investigate the BRT scandal and the indiscriminate use of helicopters," she added.

