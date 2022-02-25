UrduPoint.com

KP Leads Other Provinces In Health Sector: Faisal Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan Friday praising the reforms in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said that KP province is leading other provinces in health sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan Friday praising the reforms in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said that KP province is leading other provinces in health sector.

After a daylong visit to Peshawar to review the management and construction reforms in health sector, he told media that initially the reforms were difficult to implement but now positive outcome was being witnessed.

He said that the purpose of making hospitals autonomous under MTI Act was to ensure that each hospital provided best facilities to the patients as per the requirements of modern times as per its rules and regulations.

He further said that he was very happy to see appreciation for KTH on social media, adding that the purpose of his visit was to personally witness the real changes in health sector.

Faisal Sultan paid tribute to the government of KP and the hospital managements for their tireless work and said that the enactment of the MTI Act has created an atmosphere of competition for improvement in MTI hospitals, which is a very good move.

Earlier, Dr Faisal Sultan flanked by KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra visited hospitals in Peshawar, reviewed management and construction reforms and met patients in hospitals and learned the ground realities about the reforms made in the health department.

He praised KP Minister on health reforms and also distributed honorary shields to those who performed well in the health department.

Faisal Sultan visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and inspected various departments, health cards counter and inspected the newly constructed parts of the hospital and installation of modern equipment and machinery.

Talking to media, KP Health Minister Timur Khan Jhagra said that KTH was a 50-year old hospital and bringing its capacity in line with modern requirements was a big challenge.

He commended for a revolutionary initiative like health card and said that PTI government was expanding health cards across the country.

