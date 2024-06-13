KP leagues to be held for promoting KP soft image: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that KP leagues are being held to promote the soft image of the province.

“From Federal level, the parliamentarians and media teams would also participate,” the governor said while addressing a delegation led by tourism activist Shahid Khan here at governor house.

On a proposal about a tour from ancient Gor Kathri to Qissa Khwani bazaar, the Governor said that different departments and groups would also be invited for tour of Peshawar being an oldest city of South asia.

“There is a need of work on preservation of culture and history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the governor said and deplored that no proper attention was given to important places like tomb of renowned Pashto poet Rehman Baba at Hazar Khwani and Mohabat Khan mosque in Peshawar.

The governor said that people of the province and our security forces have rendered a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism and in this connection, work on establishment of a museum was underway.

APP/fam/