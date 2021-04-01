KP legislation for protection of healthcare against violence termed as a key achievement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Participants of the third meeting of a working group of community of concern for the protection of healthcare against violence have termed legislation by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for protection of healthcare against violence as a key achievement.

According to a press release the meeting was held here at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar with facilitation by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under its Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of the Working Group, Dr. Farooq Jamil, Special Secretary for Health while the Vice-Chancellor KMU Dr. Zia ul Haq was the co-chair at the occasion.

A member of KP Provincial Assembly was the special guest, Chief KP Health Services Reforms Unit (HSRU) Dr. Asghar Khan was also present at the meeting.

Representatives of Department of Health KP, KMU, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Rehman Medical Institute, North West General Hospital, Institute of Paramedic Sciences, Rescue 1122, and Public Health Association KP attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to review the plan of action for the dissemination of the newly passed law of "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020".

The participants appreciated the joint efforts of the working group for the successful enactment of this law and praised the interest and commitment exhibited by the provincial government. The working group also discussed the importance of dissemination of this law at all levels to pave the way for the effective implementation of this law.

Addressing the meeting the Special Secretary Health KP Dr. Farooq Jamil highlighted the salient features of the law and stressed the importance of service delivery at the health care facilities.

He also appreciated the efforts of Health Department KP, the ICRC, and KMU for this legislation. He said that the legislation for the protection of healthcare against violence will help in controlling violence against health-care personnel and facilities.

Dr. Asghar Khan Chief KP HSRU thanked all the participants for attending the meeting as it will increase coordination and collaboration among all the relevant stakeholders and focused on the dissemination through media and selected groups for awareness of this law.

Dr. Hamid Shahzad, Director Emergency Department LRH gave an overview on guidelines for developing a hospital`s policy on prevention of violence against healthcare. To the public & private health care facilities of Peshawar, Dr. Hamid offered the technical support of LRH and on behalf of the ICRC, in designing the facilities violence prevention policies.

The Vice-Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq shared his views on the importance of the legislation and said that now it was our responsibility to work on creating awareness regarding this law among the general masses through media and appreciated the ICRC plan for developing a campaign strategy for promoting this law.

He was thankful for the active participation of all members and their time and commitment to the cause. He said that such initiatives would improve the prevention of violence against health-care.