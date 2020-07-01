KP LG department notifies establishment of 5 more TMAs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has notified the establishment of five more Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the province, said a notification issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has notified the establishment of five more Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the province, said a notification issued here Tuesday.

Commenting on the formation of new TMAs, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Governments, Kamran Bangash said that the establishment of new tehsil municipal administrations was aimed at providing best services to the people.

In this regard, he said that a notification has also been issued on the special directive of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the new TMAs would make the local government facilities and services more efficient and to make it possible for the people to have access to clean water, good drainage and sanitation services at their doorstep.

Elaborating further, Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash clarified that new tehsil municipal administrations have been set up in Tehsil Seo Kohistan, Tehsil Khadukhel Buner, Tehsil Martong, Tehsil Ghazni Khel Laki and Tehsil Chagarzai Buner.

He further said at the same time, they are analyzing other areas of the province to establish more municipal administrations.

Kamran Bangash said that work is going on day and night regarding local body services in the province. The establishment of the Urban Area Development Authority, austerity measures and ongoing efforts to root out corruption are manifestations of pro-people thinking.

He said that the new tehsil municipal administrations would become functional from July 1, 2020.