KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Provincial Election Commission Khushhal Zada Thursday said that the local government elections would be held as per the schedule as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Commenting on the court's decision to hold party based elections, he categorically said that the provincial election commissioner has no intention to challenge the decision, rather the elections of Village and Neighborhood Councils would be held as per the schedule.

It is to be mentioned here that KP government spokesman Kamran Bangash told a press briefing the other day that the Court decision to hold party based elections would make it difficult to issue party tickets to the candidates.

He said a four-member committee of the provincial ministers would raise the issue with the Election Commission and would also chalk out future strategy.