UrduPoint.com

KP LG Elections To Be Held As Per Schedule: Director PEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

Director Provincial Election Commission Khushhal Zada Thursday said that the local government elections would be held as per the schedule as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Provincial Election Commission Khushhal Zada Thursday said that the local government elections would be held as per the schedule as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Commenting on the court's decision to hold party based elections, he categorically said that the provincial election commissioner has no intention to challenge the decision, rather the elections of Village and Neighborhood Councils would be held as per the schedule.

It is to be mentioned here that KP government spokesman Kamran Bangash told a press briefing the other day that the Court decision to hold party based elections would make it difficult to issue party tickets to the candidates.

He said a four-member committee of the provincial ministers would raise the issue with the Election Commission and would also chalk out future strategy.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Government Court

Recent Stories

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

9 minutes ago
 Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine f ..

Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine falcons

23 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Ka ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP ..

25 seconds ago
 PM launches the largest relief package in the hist ..

PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodh ..

27 seconds ago
 PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

29 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Sharjah Internat ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Sharjah International Book Fair

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.