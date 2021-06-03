KP LG&RD Dept allocates Rs.1bn for LBs polls

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday approved the allocation of a grant of Rs.1 billion for holding local bodies' polls in the province.

It will be an additional fund than that has been allocated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review requirements for forthcoming financial year and ensuring of financial discipline held in Local Government Secretariat here with KP Minister for Local Governments, Akbar Ayub Khan in the chair while Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra attended it as special guest.

Beside, Secretary LG&RD, Director General (DG) Local Government, Secretary Elections & Delimitation, Secretary Local Council board and Chief Executive Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP), heads of other organizations and higher authorities of Finance Department also attended the meeting.

During meeting, the heads of all local councils and municipals bodies presented their performance reports and highlighted their financial needs and after detailed deliberations on various proposals and recommendations took some landmark decisions for ensuring of transparency in financial matters and bringing improvement in financial performance of local governments.

The meeting also decided allocation of hefty amount for maintaining clean and hygienic situation across the province and some harsh steps including the use of information technology against corruption and prevention of the wastage of resources and ensuring of transparency.

Similarly, another amount of Rs.2 billion was also approved for ensuring cleanliness in all cities and villages and purchase of machinery for solid waste management while another grant amounting to Rs.1 billion for financially weak Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) was also approved.

The meeting also developed consensus on provision of Rs.20 million for each newly tehsils of Peshawar and a special grant of Rs.400 million for WSSP Peshawar. Beside, up-gradation case of local government employees, the meeting also approved additional operational grant for recruitment of more sanitary staff in the province.