KP LGs Representatives To Stage Protest In Front Of PA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government’s representatives have announced to stage a protest demo in front of the KP Assembly and sit-in at Jinnah Park on December 26, 2024.

This has been announced by the President of KP Local Council Himayat Mayar on Thursday.

He said that three years of the present local governments have completed, but not a single penny has been issued to them so far.

He said that though the provincial government had also made commitments with them, but they were never fulfilled.

Himayat Mayar said that former, caretaker chief ministers and incumbent Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur merely held negotiations with them. He said that only year of their time period is left and they are determined to get the right of their whole period of four years.

He said that the PTI affiliated elected local bodies representatives will also participate in their protest.

