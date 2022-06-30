KP likely to receive rain, gusty winds in scattered places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday said that moist monsoon winds are entering the north-east parts of the province and rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated to scattered places during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this weather system, the rain and gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Shangla, Torghar, Swat, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swabi, Mardan Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts during evening and night hours.

Dust storm and gusty winds are also expected in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts during afternoon and evening hours.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 46 °C in Bannu district.