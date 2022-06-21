UrduPoint.com

KP Literacy Rate Increases From 52.4% To 55.1%: Tarakai

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 07:54 PM

KP literacy rate increases from 52.4% to 55.1%: Tarakai

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that literacy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased from 52.4% to 55.1%.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that literacy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased from 52.4% to 55.1%.

He was talking to media during his visit to an examination hall at the Government Higher Secondary school No.1, Peshawar Cantonment here on Tuesday.

The provincial minister termed the increase in the literacy rate as welcoming and a matter of pride for the province. With this increase, he said, KP has taken the lead from other provinces of the country.

He commended the role and efforts of teachers and administrative officers of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department in this regard and said that the promotion of education and provision of all possible facilities to both boy and girl students atop the priorities of the incumbent government.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Lead Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PDMA issues flood warning for parts of Balochistan ..

PDMA issues flood warning for parts of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris take freedom battle to UN rights headqua ..

Kashmiris take freedom battle to UN rights headquarters in Geneva :

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking revolutionary measures to boost inv ..

Pb govt taking revolutionary measures to boost investments: secretary commerce

3 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits EOBI, SSGC Meg ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits EOBI, SSGC Mega Centre

3 minutes ago
 Incessant rain lashes various parts of country:PMD ..

Incessant rain lashes various parts of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of five suspects' acquittal p ..

ATC adjourns hearing of five suspects' acquittal pleas till 24th

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.