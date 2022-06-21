KP literacy rate increases from 52.4% to 55.1%: Tarakai

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that literacy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased from 52.4% to 55.1%.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that literacy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased from 52.4% to 55.1%.

He was talking to media during his visit to an examination hall at the Government Higher Secondary school No.1, Peshawar Cantonment here on Tuesday.

The provincial minister termed the increase in the literacy rate as welcoming and a matter of pride for the province. With this increase, he said, KP has taken the lead from other provinces of the country.

He commended the role and efforts of teachers and administrative officers of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department in this regard and said that the promotion of education and provision of all possible facilities to both boy and girl students atop the priorities of the incumbent government.