KP livestock department directs province-wide cattle markets to take precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :As Eidul Azha draws near, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department has decided to strictly ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus at cattle markets and sale and purchase points of sacrificial animals across the province.

In this regard, the department has issued letter to divisional, teshsil administration and other concerned departments on the directives of Agriculture and Livestock Department Mohibullah Khan to implement the government's notified precautionary measures and SOPs at sale and purchase centers of cattle in their respective jurisdiction especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha in order to stop human to human transmission of the deadly virus.

The department has directed concerned officials to take stock of hygiene conditions at cattle markets in their regions and ensure that sellers and purchasers followed precautionary measures such as wearing masks and using sanitizers against the contagion.

The department has also directed for avoiding hugging, overcrowding, hoarding and disallowing sale and purchase of animals other than the designated points.

These markets would have separately entrance and exit points and it would be ensured that people observe social distancing. The concerned officials would also take measures for discouraging visit of the irrelevant people to these vicinities.

The concerned staff had been directed to keep record of sale and purchase of animals besides in addition to other measures such as spraying disinfectants and displaying banners about raising awareness about precautionary measures against the pandemic.