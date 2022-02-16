KP Livestock Dept finalizes 5-year livestock uplift programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday finalized the Chief Minister's Integrated Livestock Development Programme.

The purpose of the programme to put the livestock sector on modern lines and enhance production of meat, milk and poultry in the province, This five years' programme would be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs.67 billion under which short-term, mid-term and long-term projects would be started to enhance dairy productions on commercial lines.

This was told in a meeting of the Livestock Department held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, Secretary Planning & Development Shah Mahmood, Director General (DG) Livestock Alamzeb and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting apprised of different aspects of the programme and told that under the program short-term, mid-term and long-term projects have been proposed in ten various sectors of the livestock including interventions to enhance the production of meat, milk and poultry and initiatives to effectively control Foot Mouth Diseases (FMDs).

Under the short and mid-term projects multiple initiatives have been proposed including establishment of Model Meat Outlets, Model Poultry Meat Outlets, establishment of farms, revival of existing poultry farms, establishment of commercial Dairy Farms and Milk Collection & Marketing Centres.

Besides, launching a vaccination program to control Foot Mouth Diseases, FMD free zones would also be established. Similarly, initiatives have also been proposed to enhance the capacity of the livestock department.

The chief minister agreed to proposed initiatives under the programme and directed the quarters concerned to chalk out a workable and realistic plan for the implementation of the program.

He directed that all the arrangements be finalized in time to start execution of the programme without any delay.

He said that promoting the livestock sector was one of the priority areas of the incumbent government adding that the purpose of this program was to cater the increasing demand of poultry, milk and meat at local and national level.

He said the programme would also create employment opportunities by promoting quality dairy production on commercial lines and assured that the government would extend its all-out support to its implementation.