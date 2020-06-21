UrduPoint.com
KP Livestock Dept. Launches Project To Setup Farms Under Public-private Partnership

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started a project to fatten calves here like rest of the province to bring the integrated districts on par with other developed areas of the province and meet their meat requirement.

In this regard, a meeting of officers of the department and local cattle breeders was held in the office of Bannu Wazir Sub-Division under Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which decided to setup farms under public-private partnership.

Cattle owners of these farms have been required to take care of the calves for 90 days. The department will provide pesticides and treatment facilities to these animals. In addition, farmers will be given a feeding allowance of Rs. 4,000 per animal for a period of up to 90 days. The project has been launched under the Prime Minister's National Agricultural Emergency Program to increase meat production per unit and promote livestock business in the integrated districts.

According to the approved PC-1, the project will be run through a joint venture that will last for three years, likewise the government will provide financial and technical assistance to farmers at the rate of Rs 4,000 per animal, including animal treatment and counseling.

It will also provide services while farmers will be responsible for caring for 10 to 30 calves aged 12 to 15 months on the farm for 90 days.

Appreciating this initiative of the government, people especially the cattle breeders thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr Khan and Director General Extension Livestock and Dairy Development Alamzeb Khan.

