KP Livestock Deptt Seeks Help From Federal Govt For Containing Lumpy Skin Disease

Published August 16, 2022 | 07:35 PM

President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan urged the federal government to provide fund and support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department in containing lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan urged the federal government to provide fund and support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department in containing lumpy skin disease.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Asif Awan warned that lumpy skin had badly impacted cattle and if steps not taken on emergency basis, the disease might destroy dairy farmers and animal owners.

He said that Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema should visit KP and review the damage caused by lumpy skin disease on animals and dairy farming community of the province.

He also alleged that no practical measures were taken for containing lumpy skin disease as a result of which large number of animals were getting infected and dying.

President Livestock Farmers Association also suggested to establish Veterinary Check Posts at entry points of all the districts of KP so that no animal could enter into province without getting vaccinated.

There are millions of cattle in the province while only 300,000 are vaccinated against the prevailing viral disease which is not sufficient, he added.

He said its time to take this disease seriously and steps should be taken on war footings, otherwise the loss would be devastating not only for dairy farmers but all the people associated with this sector.

