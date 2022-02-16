KP local bodies poll showed 'status quo' opposing EVM to manipulate: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said manipulation of polls through rejection of votes was one of the reasons the 'status quo' mindset opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

"The ability to manipulate elections through getting opposition votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes EVM," he said in reference to the recent election of the mayor of Peshawar.

The prime minister mentioned that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had again shown the problem of rejected votes because of double stamping etc.

He recalled that the same had come out in the Judicial Commission report on the 2013 elections.

He also shared a bar graph depicting the votes rejected were greater than the winning margin.