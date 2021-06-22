KP Local Bodies' polls in October this year: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that on the recommendations of the provincial government local bodies polls in the country would be held in October this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that on the recommendations of the provincial government local bodies polls in the country would be held in October this year.

Addressing a review meeting on promotion of partnership between European Union (EU) and Local Councils Association (LCAs) here in a local hotel, he said the provincial government had already completed preparation for local bodies' polls, but the pandemic of COVID-19 spoiled their all efforts in this regard.

The provincial minister added that beside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the provincial government has allocated an amount of Rs one billion for holding local bodies' elections in its budget for financial year 2021-22.

Furthermore, he said the provincial government was also providing 30 percent of its development budget that is amounting to billions of rupees for the local government system.

He said that lacuna in the system have also been removed on time. However, he admitted that these allocated resources are insufficient for successful operation of this universal local bodies system at grass root level.

Presidents and members of LCAs from the Federal capital and all provinces also addressed the session and presented their proposals and recommendations.