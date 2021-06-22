UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Local Bodies' Polls In October This Year: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:02 PM

KP Local Bodies' polls in October this year: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that on the recommendations of the provincial government local bodies polls in the country would be held in October this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that on the recommendations of the provincial government local bodies polls in the country would be held in October this year.

Addressing a review meeting on promotion of partnership between European Union (EU) and Local Councils Association (LCAs) here in a local hotel, he said the provincial government had already completed preparation for local bodies' polls, but the pandemic of COVID-19 spoiled their all efforts in this regard.

The provincial minister added that beside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the provincial government has allocated an amount of Rs one billion for holding local bodies' elections in its budget for financial year 2021-22.

Furthermore, he said the provincial government was also providing 30 percent of its development budget that is amounting to billions of rupees for the local government system.

He said that lacuna in the system have also been removed on time. However, he admitted that these allocated resources are insufficient for successful operation of this universal local bodies system at grass root level.

Presidents and members of LCAs from the Federal capital and all provinces also addressed the session and presented their proposals and recommendations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Budget European Union Hotel October All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Barcelona's Dembele needs surgery for Euro injury

1 minute ago

Boulevard Mall's grocery, meat sections fined for ..

1 minute ago

ECP being administrative body bound to implement l ..

1 minute ago

LWMC launches drive to maintain zero waste around ..

3 minutes ago

Revisionism of WWII Results on Rise, Becoming Targ ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to provide Rs 5 lac interest free loan to 60, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.