KP Local Bodies To Convene All Parties Conference Over Power Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Mayor of Mardan and President of the Local Councils Association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Himayatullah Mayar,
has announced an All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for Tuesday in Peshawar.
The meeting is organized to address mounting grievances from local government representatives who allege that the provincial government is systematically undermining their constitutional authority.
Speaking at a press conference, Mayor Mardan stated that the objective of the APC is to build a consensus among all political factions to reinstate the powers of locally elected officials. He emphasized that this is essential for the effective delivery of basic public services at the community level.
He directly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which leads the provincial government, for its approach to local governance. “For over a decade, the PTI advocated for local government empowerment, but in practice, we have witnessed the reverse,” he stated.
He argued that the core responsibilities of Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies do not include municipal tasks like road construction, which fall squarely under the mandate of local bodies.
He alleged that the PTI began to dismantle the local government system after facing electoral setbacks at the grassroots level in the 2021 local elections, which were conducted under court order.
He alleged that elected local councils have been systematically deprived of their financial allocations and operational powers, despite protections in the Local Government Act and the Land Use and Building Control Act.
“Through amendments to the law, our Primary functions have been stripped away. The government speaks of the Constitution, but refuses to adhere to it,” Mayar claimed.
His criticism extended to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, whom he labeled as leading an “illegitimate” administration. Mayar also recounted that a previous peaceful protest by local representatives at Assembly Chowk was met with police intervention, including the use of tear gas.
Himayatullah Mayar, issued a call to all political parties to participate in the APC and unite in demanding the restoration of local governments’ rightful powers. “For the past three and a half years, we have been rendered ineffective. Our authority is being legally transferred to other entities. It is imperative for all political forces to collaborate in reclaiming the rights of grassroots communities,” he asserted.
