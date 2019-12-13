KP local government minister discusses urban development projects with ADB officials

The Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Bodies Shahram Khan Tarakai has visited Asian Development Bank headquarters and discussed issues of mutual interest and matters pertaining to urban development projects in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):The Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Bodies Shahram Khan Tarakai has visited Asian Development Bank headquarters and discussed issues of mutual interest and matters pertaining to urban development projects in the province.

According to a press release issued here Friday, Special Secretary for Development and Planning Amir Sultan, Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat Khan, Project Director KPCIP Wasif Shinwari accompanied the minister.

During the meeting the minister also discussed long-term measures with ADB officials for water and sanitation operation and provision of municipal services provision in collaboration with private sector.

The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to development of mechanism to effectively address public complaints regarding water and sanitation.

The minister was also taken round to water treatment plant Lamisa in Manila where he met with president and CEO of a company which treats sewerage water.

During the meeting they discussed various issues pertaining to uplift of water and sanitation sector.