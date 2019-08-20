UrduPoint.com
KP Local Government Minister For Growing More Trees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:53 PM

KP local government minister for growing more trees

Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai said the government was taking concrete measures to plant more trees to overcome environmental challenges and provide clean and green environment to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai said the government was taking concrete measures to plant more trees to overcome environmental challenges and provide clean and green environment to citizens.

As part of such efforts, the provincial minister told media that growing trees were of paramount importance to successfully tackle environmental challenges which had been creating serious problems for human being to live healthy.

In addition, he said the government was taking steps to keep the environment clean by timely disposal of trash and garbage at all parts of the city.

However, the provincial minister said it was not possible to lift trash from every nook and corner of the sprawled streets of the city, he appealed citizens to come forward and join hands to keep the city clean.

He warned that fine would be imposed on those who littered streets and did not cooperate with the concerned staff.

