PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill. 2020 have been passed by Provincial Assembly being published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature after having concurrence of Governor.

It was notified by the Secretary Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.