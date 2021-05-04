UrduPoint.com
KP Loses Another Doctor To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP loses another doctor to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A former senior medical officer succumbed to coronavirus infection here on Tuesday taking the tally of doctors' deaths to 65 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to pandemic.

Provincial Doctors' Association said former Senior Medical Officer DHQ Hospital Mardan, Dr Noor islam was under treatment at the Corona ICU of Hayatabad Medical Complex for the last 18 days and died Tuesday.

His funeral prayer was offered at ancestral village, Pir Sado in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district. He had also served as Medico Legal Officer in Mardan.

