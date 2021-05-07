KP loses another doctor to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The lethal attacks of coronavirus on medical professionals continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the life of another doctor from Swat on Friday.

Provincial Doctors' Association said Dr Ali Akbar was under treatment for coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Islamabad for the last two weeks but could not recover and breathed his last today.

Dr Ali Akbar was deputed as Senior Medical Officer at District Headquarters Hospital, Matta, district Swat. His funeral prayer was offered at ancestral graveyard in Bazkhela, Matta after Juma prayer.