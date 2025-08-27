Open Menu

KP Makes E-stamp Papers Mandatory

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a comprehensive e-stamping system throughout the province to enhance transparency and accelerate service delivery. A formal notification to this effect has been issued here Wednesday under the Registration Act, 1908.

According to the notification, beginning September 1, 2025, only e-stamp papers will be considered valid for all official purposes within the province. The use of manual stamp papers has been completely prohibited with immediate effect. All registration offices and relevant institutions have been instructed to accept only digital stamp papers from this date onward.

The Revenue Department highlighted that the Primary objectives of this initiative are to eliminate inherent flaws in the existing stamp paper system, prevent forgery, and provide the public with faster, more transparent, and reliable services. Additionally, the shift to e-stamping is expected to boost government revenue and improve the accuracy and security of official records.

The notification further mandates that all registrars must strictly adhere to and implement this new system. Manual stamp papers are no longer to be used or accepted in any registration office, with a complete ban taking effect from the start of September next year.

