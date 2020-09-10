KP makes registration mandatory for charity organizations

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday declared registration as compulsory for all charity organizations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday declared registration as compulsory for all charity organizations.

The Home Department in a notification has directed all the charity organizations to get registered, granting a period of six months for completing the process of registration.

It said under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act, registration of such organization was mandatory. A final deadline of March 8, 2021 has been fixed for registrations of charity organizations.