KP Makes Registration Mandatory For Charity Organizations
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday declared registration as compulsory for all charity organizations.
The Home Department in a notification has directed all the charity organizations to get registered, granting a period of six months for completing the process of registration.
It said under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act, registration of such organization was mandatory. A final deadline of March 8, 2021 has been fixed for registrations of charity organizations.