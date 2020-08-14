KP marks Independence Day; prayers offered for liberation of IHK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province celebrated the Independence Day on Friday with patriotic fervor and firm resolve to do more rigorous efforts in making Pakistan a prosperous country.

The day dawned with prayers for prosperity, development and security of the motherland and independence of Illegally Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) followed by 21-gun salute in the provincial capital.

The main event of the day was flag hoisting ceremony held at Chief Minister House, where Chief Minister Mahmood Khan hoisted the national flag.

The function was attended by Federal and Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister, lawmakers of KP Assembly, Chief Secretary IGP, members of civil society and elites of the city in large number. National anthem and songs were played on this occasion.

Flag hoisting was also held at Chief Minister House, Governor House, Corps Commander House, KP Assembly building, Peshawar High Court, all public universities and offices in the provincial capital and at district headquarters and other buildings across the province including tribal districts.

The Chief Minister and Governor Shah Farman in their separate messages felicitated the nation on the auspicious day and recalled efforts of the leaders of Pakistan movement.

They said the predicaments of Muslims in India and Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) have proved that opting for a separate Muslim state (Pakistan) was absolutely a wise decision.

They paid salute to leaders and martyrs of Pakistan movement for acquiring an independent Muslim state and security forces for their countless sacrifices in protection of the motherland.

The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Jutice Waqar Ahmad Seth also hoisted national flag at PHC building in a simple ceremony owing to coronavirus situation.

On this occasion special prayers were offered for sovereignty of the country.

He also planted a sapling in the premises of PHC as part of monsoon tree plantation drive for a clean and green Pakistan.

All the public and private buildings, streets, bazaars, market, parks, universities and main roads were illuminated with colorful fancy lights showing colors of national flag. Poster and banners were put on display at all prominent places showing heroes of Pakistan movement and martyrs of security forces.

In simple ceremonies, floral wreaths were laid at monuments of Shahuda across the province while candle vigil was also observed at night.

Directorate General Information and Public Relations released a special video song in Pashto language in connection with the day, while Pakistan Broadcast Corporation, ptv, APP and other media outlets also aired programs highlighting the importance of independence and countless sacrifices of Muslims for a separate state.

A ceremony was also held at police line here where Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi hoisted national flag and received guard of honor from a police squad.

Later national anthem was sung. Similar functions were also held at all district headquarters of police across the province.

Rescue-1122 also marked the day with great zeal and arranged special programs in connection with the day.

On the occasion the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and prayed independence and peace for them.

Different rallies were also carried out by civil society in all districts and attended by a large number of people, female, children and youth.

The directorate of Sports KP arranged special sports festival at Peshawar sports complex featuring different games.

KP Cycling Association organized an Independence day cycling competition, where Sajid Ali Khan claimed the victory by covering 14km distance in 19 minutes and 47 second. Later prizes were distributed among position holders.