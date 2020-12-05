UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Mass Transit Department Devises Mechanism To Implement Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

KP Mass Transit Department devises mechanism to implement corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department has devised a new mechanism to ensure strict implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in public transport after unabated violations by the travelers.

As part of stringent measures to contain corona spread government implementing agencies would hold meetings for effective coordination and to further strengthen the implementation mechanism of corona SOPs.

Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) would hold meetings and negotiations with transporters to sensitise them on existing situation and the consequences if corona preventive SOPs are not followed.

Deputy Commissioners would also ensure maximum utilisation of resources to control corona and constitute teams at district level for monitoring notified SOPs.

Strict action would be taken against transporters found guilty of violations.

Firstly their vehicles would be impounded and in case of second violation their route permit would be cancelled. Transport terminal would be sealed over first violation while license of transporters would be cancelled over violation of SOPs for the second time.

Focus would be given to areas where transport movement is high like divisional headquarters and no one would be allowed to travel without wearing mask. RTA would also share date regarding implementation of SOPs on daily basis.

Round the clock monitoring of transport terminals would be ensured as majority of violations have observed after end of official timing of authorities being tasked to implement SOPs.

/395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles RTA Government Share

Recent Stories

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

25 minutes ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

33 minutes ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

1 hour ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches digital internal voluntary work syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.