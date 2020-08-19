KP materializes pledge to promote tourism by reconstructing Bahrain-Kalam Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Kalam, a much enviable destination for tourists was missing a number of its expected guests since the flood of 2010, and the people associated with tourism industry dispirited, have taken a sigh of relief after the incumbent PTI government in KP constructed the rundown road from Bahrain to Kalam to the expected quality standards.

Tourists had almost abandoned their trips to this breathtaking scenic destination keeping in mind the dilapidated condition of the road to take them to Kalam.

Since years this important project was ignored by the previous governments but the PTI KP government led by Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan paid urgent heed to this important issue and constructed Kalam Road with quality maintenance.

The 36 kilometers road from Bahrain to Kalam ironically used to waste around ten hours coupled with damage to vehicles and mental stress to tourists. The broken and almost inaccessible for light vehicles, Bahrain-Kalam road had badly affected the tourism sector and financial condition of people associated with this sector in Kalam.

The locals had resorted to so many protests in past for their due right of a leveled read but no government paid attention to them and the situation remained unchanged.

However the PTI KP government with promotion of tourism its top priority started work on this important protect and completed the 36 kilometers road from Bahrain to Kalam in the shortest possible time and required standard.

With completion of road to Kalam, the KP government has provided people with an opportunity to witness the beauty of tourists' resorts including Kalam, Oshu, Mataltan, Jangle, Mahudand etc with easy access and less time.

The construction of this road was also important as tourists consider Kalam as a planned and facilitative recreational destination, providing all necessary facilities to the tourists where they can enjoy the scenic beauty with apposite accommodation facilities and food items of their choice.

They can also take rest and enjoy food in the middle of the shallow waters where hoteliers have arranged 'charpaees' for them.

The influx of tourists to Kalam, after a ban was lifted on tourism activities in the wake of ease in the coronavirus situation is proof that how much tourists are willing to see resorts of Kalam.

A tourist along with his family from Punjab told APP that since five years he was planning to visit Kalam but hearing about the bad condition of Kalam Road, he repeatedly cancelled his trip.

Till now, he said was not expecting such a beautiful road adding he reached Kalam just within one hour despite heavy rush of tourists on the road.

He said it had taken him some seven hours to cover just 35 kilometers from Bahrain to Kalam when he last visited the area some six years back. He thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing people with such a priceless gift of a smooth travelling facility to Kalam.

The people from Kalam who are mostly associated with tourism business are also much obliged to the KP government for providing an easy access route to tourists who bring the source of livelihood for them.

Izzat Gul, a resident of Kalam said their area was presenting a deserted look as no one was willing to come here on such a rundown road. Now he said he has no space for more tourists at his tourists' cottage and hoped that he would earn a smart amount to spend the coming winter season when tourists' entry to Kalam reduces owing to snowfall and critical cold weather.

He also thanked the KP government for paying attention towards construction of this important road and said hopefully a positive change will come to the lives of people of Kalam.