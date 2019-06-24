KP Mineral department leases out 1500 mines: Minister

KP Minister for Mining Amjad Ali Khan Monday disclosed that they have leased out 1500 mines during the period of last nine months as compared to only 1216 during last 50 years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Mining Amjad Ali Khan Monday disclosed that they have leased out 1500 mines during the period of last nine months as compared to only 1216 during last 50 years.

He said this while addressing the lease allotment ceremony to the 100 leaseholders at Mines and Mineral Office Abbottabad.

Amjad Khan further said that they have collected revenue of Rs. 2.60 billion while the revenue collected during the last year was 12.5 million rupees only.

He said that they had launched a region-wise operation in the province where lease process are continues without any hurdle and very soon would also start one-window operation where the whole process would be completed within one week that was earlier taking four months.

To stop corruption and irregularities, he said the department has also started complaint cell where the complaints those were received through different means were rectified and provided relief, the minister said.

He said that in the Hazara region the complaints of illegal mining and irregularities are different from the other parts of the province. He said that they have tried to stop irregularities and corruption in the department and improved during the first nine months, it also brought positive changes, new lease allotment would also create job opportunities in the province.

The minister directed the officers of the mines and mineral department to take strict action against the illegal mining irrespective of the party affiliation. Amjad Ali Khan also distributed the lease allotment letters amongst the 100 leaseholders.