UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Mineral Department Leases Out 1500 Mines: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:33 PM

KP Mineral department leases out 1500 mines: Minister

KP Minister for Mining Amjad Ali Khan Monday disclosed that they have leased out 1500 mines during the period of last nine months as compared to only 1216 during last 50 years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Mining Amjad Ali Khan Monday disclosed that they have leased out 1500 mines during the period of last nine months as compared to only 1216 during last 50 years.

He said this while addressing the lease allotment ceremony to the 100 leaseholders at Mines and Mineral Office Abbottabad.

Amjad Khan further said that they have collected revenue of Rs. 2.60 billion while the revenue collected during the last year was 12.5 million rupees only.

He said that they had launched a region-wise operation in the province where lease process are continues without any hurdle and very soon would also start one-window operation where the whole process would be completed within one week that was earlier taking four months.

To stop corruption and irregularities, he said the department has also started complaint cell where the complaints those were received through different means were rectified and provided relief, the minister said.

He said that in the Hazara region the complaints of illegal mining and irregularities are different from the other parts of the province. He said that they have tried to stop irregularities and corruption in the department and improved during the first nine months, it also brought positive changes, new lease allotment would also create job opportunities in the province.

The minister directed the officers of the mines and mineral department to take strict action against the illegal mining irrespective of the party affiliation. Amjad Ali Khan also distributed the lease allotment letters amongst the 100 leaseholders.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Job Amjad Ali From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Trump Says New Sanctions on Iran Not Related to Do ..

38 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Abha airport ..

41 seconds ago

Trump Says New US Sanctions to Target Iran Supreme ..

43 seconds ago

No district ignored in ADP 2019-20, No post being ..

46 seconds ago

Georgian Wine Watchdog Says on Russia's Checks: No ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 5.4Mln Russians Tuned In for 'Direct Line' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.