KP Mineral Dept Generates Rs.5.21 Revenue: Arif Ahmedzai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

KP Mineral Dept generates Rs.5.21 revenue: Arif Ahmedzai

The Mines and Mineral Development department of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa generated record revenue of Rs.5.21 billion in the financial year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Mines and Mineral Development department of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa generated record revenue of Rs.5.21 billion in the financial year 2020-21.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Mines and Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai in a statement on Saturday said that generating Rs. 5.21 was a great achievement which was Rs.1.

76 billion more than the set target of Rs. 3.45 billion. He said that it was possible due to efficient management of mineral resources and the steps taken to curb illegal mining activities in the province.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for development and betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkwa would be implemented in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

