UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Mineral Deptt Contribute Rs 308 Mln In Provincial Kitty Through Auctions: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

KP Mineral Deptt contribute Rs 308 mln in provincial kitty through auctions: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said the Mineral department contributed Rs 308 million in provincial kitty through auctions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said the Mineral department contributed Rs 308 million in provincial kitty through auctions.

He said that stoppage of illegal mining in Malakand and auction of the mines helped generation huge revenue, adding that due to efforts of officers and staff of mineral department for the first time auction was held in Dir Upper.

Appreciating the performance of Mineral department, Malakand division, he said that Rs 4166 million auction was held in Swat, 111.1 million in Shangla, 15.6 million in Malakand, 12 million in Chitral and 2.738 million in Dir Upper.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Chitral Dir Upper Malakand Shangla Amjad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Turkey, Belarus seek to boost bilateral ties

20 seconds ago

Unity stands success for Muslim Ummah: Mian Farruk ..

22 seconds ago

5,000 hotels locked, 10,000 staffers fired in IOK

23 seconds ago

Kremlin Rejects Russian Gov't Involvement in Killi ..

27 seconds ago

Vegetable exports increase 20.25pc in July: SBP

4 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.