KP Mineral Deptt contribute Rs 308 mln in provincial kitty through auctions: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said the Mineral department contributed Rs 308 million in provincial kitty through auctions.

He said that stoppage of illegal mining in Malakand and auction of the mines helped generation huge revenue, adding that due to efforts of officers and staff of mineral department for the first time auction was held in Dir Upper.

Appreciating the performance of Mineral department, Malakand division, he said that Rs 4166 million auction was held in Swat, 111.1 million in Shangla, 15.6 million in Malakand, 12 million in Chitral and 2.738 million in Dir Upper.