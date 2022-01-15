UrduPoint.com

KP Mineral Deptt Seized Trolley Of Illegal Limestone From Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals department in a crackdown against illegal mining have seized a tractor-trolley filled with illegal minerals here on Saturday.

According to details, Royalty Inspector Mines and Minerals department Abbottabad Mazhar Abbasi along with his team was on night duty when a tractor-trolley loaded with Limestone stopped.

Later, during the checking the driver could not present any legal document or permit and also fled away leaving the tractor-trolley unattended.

Mazhar Abbassi called Havelian police to seize the loaded trolley with Limestone and also registered a case against the people involved in illegal mining.

