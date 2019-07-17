UrduPoint.com
KP Mines, Law Ministers Discuss Proposed Amendments In KP Mining Act

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

KP Mines, Law ministers discuss proposed amendments in KP Mining Act

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad met with Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Dr. Amjad Ali and discussed proposed amendments in KP Mining Act pertaining to prevention of illegal mining in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad met with Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Dr. Amjad Ali and discussed proposed amendments in KP Mining Act pertaining to prevention of illegal mining in the province.

During the meeting, Dr. Amjad Ali said that all obstacles have been removed in amended Act which would increase the benefits of natural resources. He said illegal mining is a strange problem however it would resolve after amendment in mining act and enhance socio-economic conditions besides creating employment opportunities in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Sultan Mohammad lauded the services of Minerals Department and said that drafting of proposed amendments within short time depicted performance of the department. He hoped that amended Minerals Act would be passed by provincial cabinet during current month.

Law minister further said that entire legal hindrances regarding illegal mining have been removed from Minerals Act and the problem of illegal mining would be resolved with its real sense.

