KP Minister Announces Direct Connectivity Of Abbottabad City With Hazara Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications and Works, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ahmad Jan and Provincial Minister for Rural Development and Local Government Ameer Nadeem Durrani have announced plans for direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with Hazara motorway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications and Works, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ahmad Jan and Provincial Minister for Rural Development and Local Government Ameer Nadeem Durrani have announced plans for direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with Hazara motorway.

They expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner office here Friday.

Ahmed Jan proposed initiating immediate work at Sherwan Interchange to link Abbottabad through a tunnel, facilitating interchanges for the center of the city and improving traffic flow in and around Abbottabad.

The provincial government has requested for the Federal government's support for expanding Sherwan Interchange and constructing an interchange via a tunnel for Abbottabad.

This initiative aims to connect various areas, including Abbottabad city, Manshera, Nathiagali Murree and others, minimizing traffic congestion within the city.

The focus is on immediate actions, such as starting work on Abbottabad BRT project, cleaning up rainwater drains and addressing road issues near Hazara Motorway's conclusion at Peshawar Morr. The officials emphasized the need for timely completion of infrastructure projects, addressing issues left by previous contractors, and conducting inquiries into incomplete work.

The provincial ministers instructed the authorities to write to the Public Service Commission regarding vacant positions in DHQ hospitals, especially in the evening and night shifts and to seek NOC from the Election Commission for addressing staff shortages in hospitals.

