Open Menu

KP Minister Announces Solarisation Of Mosque In Tehsil Darra

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP Minister announces solarisation of mosque in Tehsil Darra

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Tribal Sub Division Dara Adam Khel, meeting local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Haji Saifur Rehman, at the residence of Haji Abid Rehman.

During the visit, Minister Alam formally inaugurated the PTI office in the area in presence of party workers.

The discussions focused on the ongoing and upcoming development projects in the region, with the minister emphasizing the need for timely and effective implementation of public welfare initiatives.

Alam on this occasion, announced that all Friday mosques in Dara Adam Khel would be solarized to provide uninterrupted and low-cost electricity to local residents. Educational institutions and other public facilities would be gradually included in the solarization program.

The Minister, highlighting the government priorities, including road construction and repair, provision of clean drinking water, improvement of educational facilities and the establishment of Primary healthcare centers, stressed that development projects must involve community participation to ensure their success and direct benefits for residents.

Local leaders and community members welcomed the provincial government’s initiatives, expressing the hope that the projects would accelerate development and address long-standing issues in Dara Adam Khel.

Alam reaffirmed the government’s resolve to public service, pledging to deploy all available resources to complete ongoing initiatives.

Recent Stories

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

22 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

3 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

3 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

3 hours ago
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

5 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan