KP Minister announces solarisation of mosque in Tehsil Darra

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Tribal Sub Division Dara Adam Khel, meeting local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Haji Saifur Rehman, at the residence of Haji Abid Rehman.

During the visit, Minister Alam formally inaugurated the PTI office in the area in presence of party workers.

The discussions focused on the ongoing and upcoming development projects in the region, with the minister emphasizing the need for timely and effective implementation of public welfare initiatives.

Alam on this occasion, announced that all Friday mosques in Dara Adam Khel would be solarized to provide uninterrupted and low-cost electricity to local residents. Educational institutions and other public facilities would be gradually included in the solarization program.

The Minister, highlighting the government priorities, including road construction and repair, provision of clean drinking water, improvement of educational facilities and the establishment of Primary healthcare centers, stressed that development projects must involve community participation to ensure their success and direct benefits for residents.

Local leaders and community members welcomed the provincial government’s initiatives, expressing the hope that the projects would accelerate development and address long-standing issues in Dara Adam Khel.

Alam reaffirmed the government’s resolve to public service, pledging to deploy all available resources to complete ongoing initiatives.