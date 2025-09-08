KP Minister Announces Solarisation Of Mosque In Tehsil Darra
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Tribal Sub Division Dara Adam Khel, meeting local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Haji Saifur Rehman, at the residence of Haji Abid Rehman.
During the visit, Minister Alam formally inaugurated the PTI office in the area in presence of party workers.
The discussions focused on the ongoing and upcoming development projects in the region, with the minister emphasizing the need for timely and effective implementation of public welfare initiatives.
Alam on this occasion, announced that all Friday mosques in Dara Adam Khel would be solarized to provide uninterrupted and low-cost electricity to local residents. Educational institutions and other public facilities would be gradually included in the solarization program.
The Minister, highlighting the government priorities, including road construction and repair, provision of clean drinking water, improvement of educational facilities and the establishment of Primary healthcare centers, stressed that development projects must involve community participation to ensure their success and direct benefits for residents.
Local leaders and community members welcomed the provincial government’s initiatives, expressing the hope that the projects would accelerate development and address long-standing issues in Dara Adam Khel.
Alam reaffirmed the government’s resolve to public service, pledging to deploy all available resources to complete ongoing initiatives.
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judicial Conference marks commencement of new judicial year with historic reforms5 minutes ago
-
KP Minister announces solarisation of mosque in Tehsil Darra6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident16 minutes ago
-
605,246 undocumented immigrants returned to Afghanistan since September 2023: Home Dept16 minutes ago
-
New direct flight routes planned between Pakistan, China16 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold high-level meeting on security, administrative affairs16 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt16 minutes ago
-
PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto suggests imposition of agriculture emergency in flooded Punjab26 minutes ago
-
3,000 Pakistanis to receive training, study opportunities in China26 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief operations, ensure preparedness as river levels surge26 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts webinar on breast health & wellness46 minutes ago