KP Minister Annoyed Over Delay In Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work delay on the development projects
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work delay on the development projects.
The minister took notice and directed the executives and related officers of all the divisions of the department to submit a review report on all the development schemes of the province and the nature of work on them within ten days so that necessary legal action could be taken against those responsible.
He gave these instructions while presiding over a briefing meeting held by the Department of Communications and Construction regarding ongoing projects.
On this occasion, Secretary Communications and Construction Idris Marwat, Chief Engineer Project Naveed Iqbal, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Asad Ali, Deputy Secretary Inayat-ur-Rehman, Director Technical Dr.
Azmat Ali and other officers of northern divisions were also present.
In the meeting, the performance report related to the Northern Division of Communications and Construction was presented and the progress of work on the ongoing public projects was reviewed in detail.
Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister warned that corrupt people and mafia would be dealt with strictly.
He said that the excuse of fund shortage would not be tolerated and assured release of funds for all public welfare projects.
He also ordered an inquiry into the poor construction work at Batkhela Hospital and also issued instructions to construct shoulders and drains on both sides of the new under construction roads.
