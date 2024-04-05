Open Menu

KP Minister Annoyed Over Delay In Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

KP Minister annoyed over delay in development projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work delay on the development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work delay on the development projects.

The minister took notice and directed the executives and related officers of all the divisions of the department to submit a review report on all the development schemes of the province and the nature of work on them within ten days so that necessary legal action could be taken against those responsible.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a briefing meeting held by the Department of Communications and Construction regarding ongoing projects.

On this occasion, Secretary Communications and Construction Idris Marwat, Chief Engineer Project Naveed Iqbal, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Asad Ali, Deputy Secretary Inayat-ur-Rehman, Director Technical Dr.

Azmat Ali and other officers of northern divisions were also present.

In the meeting, the performance report related to the Northern Division of Communications and Construction was presented and the progress of work on the ongoing public projects was reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister warned that corrupt people and mafia would be dealt with strictly.

He said that the excuse of fund shortage would not be tolerated and assured release of funds for all public welfare projects.

He also ordered an inquiry into the poor construction work at Batkhela Hospital and also issued instructions to construct shoulders and drains on both sides of the new under construction roads.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Progress Asad Ali Shakeel All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

4 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

3 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for e ..

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..

6 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

6 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

15 minutes ago
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

24 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan de ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve ..

Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil H ..

Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

19 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed hu ..

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan