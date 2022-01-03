UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Asks Employers To Implement Minimum Wages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday asked all employers to ensure implementation of minimum monthly wages for labourers and workers

He directed them to register employees with Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI), otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Labour Department. He said eight working hours for employees were in accordance with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and warned of action against the violators.

No company would be allowed to take work more than eight hours or the employees should be paid overtime. He said few institutions did not pay their employees on time which was against law.

He said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, was taking special measures for the welfare and protection of workers and professionals.

The provincial minister said directives had been issued to all inspectors of the labour department to take action against non-compliant proprietors of hotels, factories, plazas, shops and markets.

