KP Minister Asks NADRA Staff To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport taking cognizance of the public complaints on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to NADRA office in Bakakhel area in Bannu district and expressed annoyance over the apathy of NADRA staff with applicants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport taking cognizance of the public complaints on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to NADRA office in Bakakhel area in Bannu district and expressed annoyance over the apathy of NADRA staff with applicants.

He asked the NADRA staff to correct their attitude and serve the public with honesty and resolve their issues on a priority basis, adding that all government servants were bound to serve the masses without making any excuses.

He said the government was taking measures to facilitate the people and it was also the responsibility of government employees to extend cooperation to public service delivery.

