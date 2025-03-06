KP Minister Assures Compensation Package For Victims Of Bannu Blast; Visits Blast Site
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pakhtun Yar Khan, along with Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday visited the site of the recent blast in district Bannu to assess the damage and express solidarity with the victims.
The delegation was accompanied by Commissioner Bannu Division Muhammad Ali Shah, DIG Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, and DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, said a press release issued here.
During the visit, the officials inspected the affected area, including the damaged mosque, and assured the local residents of the mosque’s reconstruction and compensation for all losses.
The minister later met with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, offering condolences and prayers for the deceased.
Speaking to the media, Minister Pakhtun Yar Khan expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that the provincial government is committed to addressing the losses and providing relief to the victims.
He confirmed that a survey team had already assessed the damage and that compensation packages would soon be provided to the families of the martyrs.
He emphasized that the KP government was making all possible efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.
Appealing to the public, he urged cooperation with the authorities to make Bannu a symbol of peace.
He reaffirmed the government's dedication to preventing such tragedies in the future.
