KP Minister assures solution of all basic problems of people in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Law and Finance Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate took immediate notice of the scarcity of drinking water in the far-flung area of his constituency Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad and rushed to the area along with the Chairman Tehsil Gambat Sajid Iqbal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) local leader Ishtiaq Qureshi.

He inspected the Shadipur Water Supply Scheme in Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad where the minister was told that the water requirement of the area is not being met by the Shadipur Water Supply Scheme as its water is not reachable to the entire area due to which the drinking water problem is very serious.

The law minister on the spot approved the allocation of more funds for the said scheme at the request of the elders of the area. He assured drinking water would be delivered to every house in the area and drinking water scarcity problem of the people here would be solved permanently.

He assured resolution of other basic problems in the area on a priority basis.

Elders of the area thanked the minister for taking immediate notice of this key problem of the area and for his determination to solve it permanently. They assured their wholehearted support and cooperation to the minister for his keen interest in the area's development.