KP Minister Assures To Resolve Problems Of Journalists’ Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KP Minister assures to resolve problems of journalists’ community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai has said that the problems of journalists would be addressed on a priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of journalists from Swat here he mentioned that the journalists of Swat have always raised their voices for the rights of the public, which has resulted in exemplary peace in Swat, adding that the journalist community plays an important role in highlighting the government's vision.

The provincial minister stated that the doors of their office and hujra were always open for journalists and the common man.

He requested journalists to promptly inform him about any illegal activities in their respective areas so that strict legal action could be taken against the involved individuals.

The delegation of journalists from the Swat Press Club was led by Chairman Shireen Zada.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan, Senior journalists Mehboob Ali and Fazal Rahim Khan were also present at the meeting.

The delegation informed the minister and the secretary about the issues faced by the journalists’ community.

On this occasion, Secretary for Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan also assured that the government would utilize all available resources to resolve the issues faced by the journalists.

During the meeting, the provincial minister and the secretary appreciated the role of journalists and thanked them for their cooperation.

APP/slm

