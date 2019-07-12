UrduPoint.com
KP Minister Atif Khan, MNA Faizullah Call On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Senior Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Muhammad Atif Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Muhammad Atif Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the politics and development in the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly from Faisalabad Faizullah Kamoka also met the prime minister and discussed with him the matters related to his constituency.

