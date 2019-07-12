KP Minister Atif Khan, MNA Faizullah call on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Muhammad Atif Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the politics and development in the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly from Faisalabad Faizullah Kamoka also met the prime minister and discussed with him the matters related to his constituency.