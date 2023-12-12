KP minister condemns Dera terrorist attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums Feroze Jamal KakaKhel on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a police station in district DI Khan and termed it a desperate attempt by anti-state elements.

Talking to the media here, he said the KP province was facing a law and order situation adding that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps to maintain peace across the province.

He said that despite the security challenges, the provincial government had doubled the capacity of the Counter Terrorism Department, police and other law enforcement agencies to improve the situation.

The Minister said the task of the caretaker government was to hold fair and transparent elections and the Election Commission was also looking seriously for the general elections in the country.

He said the provincial government was providing a level playing field to all political parties.